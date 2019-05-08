Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Redfin reporting a quarterly loss of 74 cents per share on sales of $103.55 million.

In the same quarter last year, Redfin reported an EPS loss of 44 cents on revenue of $79.8 million. Sales would be up 29.61 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.18 0.02 0.02 -0.44 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.14 0.04 0.04 -0.44 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Redfin stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Redfin's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/j5myff3m