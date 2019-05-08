On Wednesday, May 8, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Prospect Capital EPS will likely be near 21 cents while revenue will be around $176.68 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Prospect Capital reported EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $162.83 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 10.53 percent. Sales would be up 8.50 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.21 0.2 0.18 EPS Actual 0.22 0.23 0.22 0.19

Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital were trading at $6.78 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Prospect Capital. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.