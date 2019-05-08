Q3 Earnings Outlook For Prospect Capital
On Wednesday, May 8, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.
Earnings and Revenue
Prospect Capital EPS will likely be near 21 cents while revenue will be around $176.68 million, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Prospect Capital reported EPS of 19 cents on revenue of $162.83 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 10.53 percent. Sales would be up 8.50 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.21
|0.2
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.23
|0.22
|0.19
Stock Performance
Shares of Prospect Capital were trading at $6.78 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.
Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Prospect Capital. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.