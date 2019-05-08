Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Etsy Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 08, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, May 8, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Etsy reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $170 million.

In the same quarter last year, Etsy posted a profit of 10 cents on sales of $120.9 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 40.00 percent. Sales would be up 40.65 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.07 0.04 0.06 0.09
EPS Actual 0.32 0.15 0.03 0.1 0.16

Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy were trading at $66.97 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Etsy stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 4, 2019
Blue Apron Announces CEO Dickerson's Resignation, Replacement With Etsy COO
Happy Customers Can Lead To A Winning ETF
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2019
Morgan Stanley Is Watching Etsy's Traction, Raises Price Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Camping World Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview