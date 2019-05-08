On Wednesday, May 8, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Etsy reporting earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $170 million.

In the same quarter last year, Etsy posted a profit of 10 cents on sales of $120.9 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 40.00 percent. Sales would be up 40.65 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.07 0.04 0.06 0.09 EPS Actual 0.32 0.15 0.03 0.1 0.16

Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy were trading at $66.97 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 118.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Etsy stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.