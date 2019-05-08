Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Camping World Holdings will report earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Camping World Holdings posted EPS of 41 cents on sales of $1.06 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 65.85 percent. Revenue would be have grown 0.75 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.61 1.06 0.42 0.22 EPS Actual -0.26 0.49 0.96 0.41 0.25

Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World Holdings were trading at $14.44 as of May 8. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Camping World Holdings stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Camping World Holdings is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.