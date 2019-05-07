On Wednesday, May 8, Starwood Property (NYSE: STWD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Starwood Property analysts model for earnings of 52 cents per share on sales of $310.46 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 10.34 percent. Revenue would be up 19.14 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.53 0.53 0.54 0.53 EPS Actual 0.54 0.53 0.54 0.58 0.55

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Starwood Property stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.