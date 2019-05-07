Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Office Depot earnings will be near 7 cents per share on sales of $2.76 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Office Depot announced EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $2.83 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 12.50 percent. Sales would be down 2.47 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.12 0.04 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.09 0.13 0.05 0.08 0.08

Stock Performance

Shares of Office Depot were trading at $2.36 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Office Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Office Depot's conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yq7fdgkq