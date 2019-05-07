On Wednesday, May 8, Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Cincinnati Bell's loss per share to be near 22 cents on sales of $382.99 million.

Cincinnati Bell EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 19 cents. Revenue was $295.7 million. Sales would be have grown 29.52 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.01 -0.12 -0.1 0.06 EPS Actual -0.55 -0.16 -0.19 -0.19 -0.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cincinnati Bell have declined 40.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cincinnati Bell stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.