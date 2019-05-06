Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 7.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Marriott Vacations's EPS to be near $1.64 on sales of $1.08 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Marriott Vacations reported earnings per share of $1.39 on sales of $570.84 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 17.99 percent. Sales would be up 89.19 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.87 1.82 1.5 1.16 EPS Actual 1.49 1.42 1.59 1.39 1.56

Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations were trading at $107.25 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Marriott Vacations. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Marriott Vacations conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3tadm33d