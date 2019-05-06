US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 7. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

US Foods earnings will be near 36 cents per share on sales of $5.94 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, US Foods announced EPS of 35 cents on revenue of $5.82 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.86 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 2.01 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.51 0.58 0.32 0.43 EPS Actual 0.56 0.55 0.57 0.35 0.44

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 9.52 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating US Foods stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

US Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.usfoods.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx