Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, May 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Dean Foods have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 27 cents on revenue of $1.9 billion.

Dean Foods EPS in the same period a year ago was 14 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $1.98 billion. Sales would be down 4.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.06 0.16 0.11 0.26 EPS Actual -0.5 -0.28 0.16 0.14 0.25

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Dean Foods have declined 81.64 percent. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dean Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The Dean Foods conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/azzj8ta4