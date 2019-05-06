On Monday, May 6, International Flavors (NYSE: IFF) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering International Flavors modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $1.28 billion.

In the same quarter last year, International Flavors posted EPS of $1.69 on sales of $930.92 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.06 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 37.50 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.29 1.24 1.59 1.59 1.31 EPS Actual 1.22 1.54 1.66 1.69 1.4

Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors were trading at $139.91 as of May 6. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on International Flavors stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.