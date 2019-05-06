Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

GW Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 06, 2019 9:14am   Comments
Share:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's second-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, GW Pharmaceuticals analysts modeled for a loss of $1.27 per share on sales of $17.33 million.

GW Pharmaceuticals reported a per-share loss of $3.12 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.35 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 59.29 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 417.16 percent on a year-over-year basis. GW Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -2.9 -2.46 -2.67 -2.48
EPS Actual -0.2 -0.23 -1.26 -3.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on GW Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

GW Pharmaceuticals's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2013/30400

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (GWPH)

The Week In Cannabis News: Curaleaf Buys Cura Partners, Canopy Buys C3, Organigram Applies For Nasdaq Listing
Edison Research Sees $140B Potential In Cannabis
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, Clinical Trial Readouts, Earnings And IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Reports Positive Endometriosis Drug Trial, Assembly Biosciences Execs Depart, Coherus Settles With Amgen
5 Biotech Stocks With Near-Term Catalysts Ahead
The Week In Cannabis: Conferences, Clean Slate Act, Earnings, Aurora, Canopy-Acreage And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cohu Q1 Earnings Preview