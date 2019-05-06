GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Monday's second-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, GW Pharmaceuticals analysts modeled for a loss of $1.27 per share on sales of $17.33 million.

GW Pharmaceuticals reported a per-share loss of $3.12 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.35 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 59.29 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 417.16 percent on a year-over-year basis. GW Pharmaceuticals's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -2.9 -2.46 -2.67 -2.48 EPS Actual -0.2 -0.23 -1.26 -3.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on GW Pharmaceuticals stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

GW Pharmaceuticals's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2013/30400