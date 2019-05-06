On Monday, May 6, Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Glu Mobile EPS will likely be near 5 cents while revenue will be around $89.15 million, according to analysts.

Glu Mobile's loss in the same period a year ago was 5 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $81.44 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 200 percent. Sales would be have grown 9.46 percent from the same quarter last year. Glu Mobile's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.07 0.05 0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 0 -0.03 -0.05

Stock Performance

Shares of Glu Mobile were trading at $10.80 as of May 3. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 127.85 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Glu Mobile stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Glu Mobile's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cztfrza3