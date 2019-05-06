Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cohu reporting a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on sales of $145 million.

In the same quarter last year, Cohu posted a profit of 36 cents on sales of $95.15 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 105.56 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 52.39 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.38 0.47 0.33 0.31 EPS Actual 0.24 0.3 0.64 0.36 0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Cohu have declined 30.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Cohu stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cohu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yg364pvd