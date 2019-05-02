On Friday, May 3, ITT (NYSE: ITT) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on ITT management projections, analysts predict EPS of 84 cents on revenue of $683.38 million.

In the same quarter last year, ITT posted a profit of 77 cents on sales of $689.3 million. Revenue would be down 0.86 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.79 0.78 0.73 0.59 EPS Actual 0.82 0.82 0.82 0.77 0.64

Stock Performance

Shares of ITT were trading at $60.13 as of May 2. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.99 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on ITT stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.