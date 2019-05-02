On Friday, May 3, Dominion Resources (NYSE: D) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Dominion Resources is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dominion Resources reporting earnings of $1.13 per share on sales of $4.91 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Dominion Resources reported earnings per share of $1.14 on sales of $3.466 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 0.88 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 41.66 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.13 0.79 1.06 EPS Actual 0.89 1.15 0.86 1.14

Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Resources were trading at $77.14 as of May 2. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dominion Resources stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dominion Resources's conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.dominionenergy.com/home/default.aspx