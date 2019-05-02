Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's second-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Skyworks Solutions will report earnings of $1.43 per share on revenue of $810.03 million.

In the same quarter last year, Skyworks Solutions posted EPS of $1.64 on sales of $913.4 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 12.80 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 11.32 percent from the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.92 1.6 1.6 EPS Actual 1.83 1.94 1.64 1.64

Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions were trading at $88.48 as of May 2. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Skyworks Solutions stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Skyworks Solutions is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4d4nnndo