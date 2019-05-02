On Thursday, May 2, GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on GoDaddy management projections, analysts predict EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $711.15 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 400 percent. Sales would be have grown 12.31 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.17 0.08 0.02 0.09 EPS Actual 0.24 0.08 0.11 0.02 0.17

Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy were trading at $81.10 as of May 2. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.66 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on GoDaddy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GoDaddy's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.