First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting First Solar to report a loss of 9 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $623.82 million, according to the consensus estimate.

First Solar EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 78 cents. Revenue was $567.26 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 111.54 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 9.97 percent from the year-ago period. First Solar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.41 0.02 -0.07 -0.31 EPS Actual 0.49 0.54 -0.46 0.78 -0.25

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of First Solar have declined 9.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on First Solar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

First Solar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.