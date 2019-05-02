Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Q1 Earnings Preview For First Solar
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 02, 2019 9:17am   Comments
Share:

First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting First Solar to report a loss of 9 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $623.82 million, according to the consensus estimate.

First Solar EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 78 cents. Revenue was $567.26 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 111.54 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 9.97 percent from the year-ago period. First Solar's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.64 0.41 0.02 -0.07 -0.31
EPS Actual 0.49 0.54 -0.46 0.78 -0.25

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of First Solar have declined 9.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on First Solar stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

First Solar is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (FSLR)

First Solar Pops Into Resistance Zone On Upgrade
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Barron's Picks And Pans: Boeing, Hasbro, Kinder Morgan, US Steel And More
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Autozone, Vivint Solar, Ship Finance International And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bank Of America Upgrades Qualcomm, Highlights Improved Visibility