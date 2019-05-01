Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here's Benzinga's look at Tempur Sealy's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Tempur Sealy earnings of 49 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $666.2 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Tempur Sealy announced EPS of 42 cents on revenue of $648 million. Sales would be up 2.81 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.19 0.63 0.5 0.83 EPS Actual 0.9 1.02 0.52 0.42 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Tempur Sealy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.