Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Hanesbrands earnings will be near 26 cents per share on sales of $1.53 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Hanesbrands announced EPS of 26 cents on revenue of $1.47 billion. Sales would be up 3.94 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.55 0.46 0.24 0.52 EPS Actual 0.48 0.55 0.45 0.26 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Hanesbrands have declined 3.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Hanesbrands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hanesbrands's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zmzzmstt