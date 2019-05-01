DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here's Benzinga's look at DowDuPont's earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect DowDuPont's EPS to be near 84 cents on sales of $19.90 billion.

In the same quarter last year, DowDuPont posted EPS of $1.12 on sales of $21.51 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 25.00 percent. Sales would be down 7.48 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.72 1.1 EPS Actual 0.88 0.74 1.37 1.12

Stock Performance

Shares of DowDuPont were trading at $38.45 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.22 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on DowDuPont stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

DowDuPont's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/s9fujnop