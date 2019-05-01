Discovery Communications, Inc. - Series C Common Stock (NASDAQ: DISCK) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Discovery's Q1 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Discovery modeled for quarterly EPS of 80 cents on revenue of $2.70 billion.

Discovery EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 53 cents. Sales were $2.31 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50.94 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 17.04 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.59 0.87 0.43 0.45 EPS Actual 0.82 0.79 0.77 0.53 0.47

Stock Performance

Shares of Discovery were trading at $28.76 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.43 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Discovery. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Discovery's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5xzh4gq9