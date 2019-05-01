Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Aptiv reporting earnings of $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

Aptiv EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.29. Revenue was $3.63 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.71 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 4.41 percent on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 1.22 1.21 1.35 1.19 EPS Actual 1.34 1.24 1.4 1.29

Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv were trading at $85.70 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Aptiv stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Aptiv's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.aptiv.com/investors/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/Aptiv-To-Release-First-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results/default.aspx