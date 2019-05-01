Extended Stay America (NYSE: STAY) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Extended Stay America reporting earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $276.04 million.

Extended Stay America EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 19 cents. Revenue was $297.76 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 15.79 percent. Sales would be down 7.30 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.38 0.34 0.17 0.16 EPS Actual 0.21 0.39 0.35 0.19 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Extended Stay America have declined 8.53 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Extended Stay America stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.