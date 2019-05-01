Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Outlook For Square
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 01, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Square, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: SQ) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Square's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Square management projections, analysts predict EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $477.95 million.

In the same quarter last year, Square posted EPS of 6 cents on sales of $306.82 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 33.33 percent. Sales would be up 55.78 percent on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.11 0.12 0.06 0.07
EPS Actual 0.14 0.13 0.13 0.06 0.08

Stock Performance

Shares of Square were trading at $72.82 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.82 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Square stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Square is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

