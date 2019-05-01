Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Prudential Financial modeled for quarterly EPS of $3.14 on revenue of $13.66 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Prudential Financial posted a profit of $3.08 on sales of $12.88 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 1.95 percent. Revenue would be up 6.10 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.82 3.16 3.07 2.97 2.64 EPS Actual 2.44 3.15 3.01 3.08 2.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Prudential Financial have declined 1.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Prudential Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.