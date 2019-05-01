Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Owens-Illinois will report earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Owens-Illinois reported EPS of 59 cents on revenue of $1.74 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports, earnings would be down 8.47 percent. Sales would be down 4.95 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Owens-Illinois's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.75 0.75 0.58 0.54 EPS Actual 0.61 0.75 0.77 0.59 0.55

Stock Performance

Shares of Owens-Illinois were trading at $19.76 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.77 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Owens-Illinois stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.