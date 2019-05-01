The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering The Habit Restaurants have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 3 cents on revenue of $105.5 million.

Revenue would be up 14.75 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 0.03 0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 0.05 0.08 0.01 0

Stock Performance

Shares of The Habit Restaurants were trading at $10.66 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on The Habit Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Habit Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5ppkkbw8