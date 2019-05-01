DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DexCom reporting a quarterly loss of 16 cents per share on sales of $246.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, DexCom reported an EPS loss of 32 cents on revenue of $184.4 million. Sales would be up 33.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.1 -0.18 -0.33 0.03 EPS Actual 0.54 0.17 -0.1 -0.32 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on DexCom stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

DexCom's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.dexcom.com/en-IN