Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

DexCom Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
May 01, 2019 11:46am   Comments
Share:

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DexCom reporting a quarterly loss of 16 cents per share on sales of $246.39 million.

In the same quarter last year, DexCom reported an EPS loss of 32 cents on revenue of $184.4 million. Sales would be up 33.62 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.1 -0.18 -0.33 0.03
EPS Actual 0.54 0.17 -0.1 -0.32 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 65.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on DexCom stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

DexCom's conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.dexcom.com/en-IN

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (DXCM)

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Sarepta, Blackstone, Tractor Supply And More
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Spruce Point: Dexcom Could Fall 45-60%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Oppenehimer Says Zendesk's Moderating Upside Prevents A Bullish Stance