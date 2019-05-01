On Wednesday, May 1, Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Dolby Laboratories earnings will be near 52 cents per share on sales of $337.44 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of 78 cents on revenue of $301.35 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 33.33 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 11.97 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.32 0.69 0.64 EPS Actual 0.74 0.44 0.92 0.78

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 6.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Dolby Laboratories stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dolby Laboratories's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bgc6dm9h