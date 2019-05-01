Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the fourth-quarter earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic earnings of 12 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $219.7 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Cirrus Logic posted EPS of 51 cents on sales of $303.17 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 76.47 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would have fallen 27.53 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.74 0.07 0.6 1.78 EPS Actual 0.91 1.08 0.28 0.51 1.59

Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic were trading at $47.58 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Cirrus Logic stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cirrus Logic's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.cirrus.com/home/default.aspx