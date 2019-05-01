Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the first-quarter earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Cheesecake Factory will report earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $607 million.

Cheesecake Factory reported a per-share profit of 56 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $590.69 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.14 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 2.76 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.59 0.81 0.68 0.53 EPS Actual 0.6 0.62 0.65 0.56 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Cheesecake Factory have declined 4.49 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Cheesecake Factory stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Cheesecake Factory's conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.