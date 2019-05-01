On Wednesday, May 1, Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Antero Resources reporting earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

Antero Resources EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 44 cents. Revenue was $1.12 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 40.91 percent. Sales would be have grown 4.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Antero Resources's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.22 0.17 0.38 0.3 EPS Actual 0.46 0.24 0.02 0.44 0.23

Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources were trading at $7.25 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Antero Resources. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.