A Preview Of Alamo Group's Earnings
On Wednesday, May 1, Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Alamo Group reporting earnings of $1.36 per share on sales of $250.11 million.
In the same quarter last year, Alamo Group reported EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $238 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.29 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 5.05 percent from the year-ago period. Alamo Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.3
|1.75
|1.4
|1.47
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.38
|1.75
|1.6
|1.19
|1.15
Stock Performance
Shares of Alamo Group were trading at $103.64 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Alamo Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.