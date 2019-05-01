On Wednesday, May 1, Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Alamo Group reporting earnings of $1.36 per share on sales of $250.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Alamo Group reported EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $238 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.29 percent increase for the company. Revenue would be up 5.05 percent from the year-ago period. Alamo Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.3 1.75 1.4 1.47 1.04 EPS Actual 1.38 1.75 1.6 1.19 1.15

Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group were trading at $103.64 as of May 1. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.96 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Alamo Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.