On Wednesday, May 1, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Walker & Dunlop EPS will likely be near $1.12 while revenue will be around $161 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Walker & Dunlop announced EPS of $1.16 on revenue of $147.45 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 3.45 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 9.19 percent from the same quarter last year. Walker & Dunlop's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.32 1.34 1.07 1.02 EPS Actual 1.44 1.17 1.28 1.16 1.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Walker & Dunlop stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Walker & Dunlop is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1240472&tp_key=95408eadb8