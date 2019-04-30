On Wednesday, May 1, trivago N.V. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: TRVG) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect trivago's EPS to be near 2 cents on sales of $267.87 million.

In the same quarter last year, trivago announced an EPS loss of 7 cents on revenue of $316.42 million. Revenue would be down 15.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01 -0.07 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 0.03 -0.07 -0.07 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.6 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate trivago stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Trivago is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/jsrwoicx