On Wednesday, May 1, Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Scotts Miracle Gro earnings will be near $3.42 per share on sales of $1.16 billion, according to analysts.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 18.75 percent. Revenue would be have grown 14.51 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -1.25 -0.67 2.58 3.44 EPS Actual -1.39 -0.75 2.67 2.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Scotts Miracle Gro stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Scotts Miracle Gro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6hhfgcky