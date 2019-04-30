Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Scotts Miracle Gro Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 30, 2019 2:42pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, May 1, Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Scotts Miracle Gro earnings will be near $3.42 per share on sales of $1.16 billion, according to analysts.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 18.75 percent. Revenue would be have grown 14.51 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -1.25 -0.67 2.58 3.44
EPS Actual -1.39 -0.75 2.67 2.88

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Scotts Miracle Gro stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Scotts Miracle Gro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6hhfgcky

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SMG)

The Week In Cannabis: Conferences, Clean Slate Act, Earnings, Aurora, Canopy-Acreage And More
The Week In Cannabis News: SAFE Banking Act In The Senate, Greenlane's IPO, B-Real, Canopy Growth And More
This Week's Cannabis News: The FDA And CBD, The STATES Act, Cresco And Origin House, Europe And High Times
The Week In Cannabis: SAFE(er) Banking, New Jersey, Seth Rogen, Walgreens And Earnings
Raymond James Downgrades Scotts Miracle Gro On Valuation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 27, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of Trivago's Q1 Earnings