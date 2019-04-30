On Wednesday, May 1, Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sally Beauty Holdings reporting earnings of 54 cents per share on sales of $965.73 million.

In the same quarter last year, Sally Beauty Holdings posted a profit of 54 cents on sales of $975.32 million. Sales would have fallen 0.98 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Sally Beauty Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.48 0.6 0.56 0.44 EPS Actual 0.57 0.51 0.6 0.54 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Sally Beauty Holdings stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Sally Beauty's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sbh/mediaframe/30192/indexr.html