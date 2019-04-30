On Wednesday, May 1, Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Johnson Controls reporting earnings of 31 cents per share on sales of $5.81 billion.

Johnson Controls reported a per-share profit of 53 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.47 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 41.51 percent. Sales would be down 22.27 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.93 0.79 0.53 EPS Actual 0.26 0.93 0.81 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Johnson Controls are up 8.27 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Johnson Controls stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Johnson Controls is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/jci/mediaframe/29864/indexr.html