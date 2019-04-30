Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Garmin's first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 71 cents and sales around $730.97 million.

In the same quarter last year, Garmin posted EPS of 68 cents on sales of $710.8 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 4.41 percent. Revenue would be up 2.83 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.8 0.76 0.86 0.56 0.75 EPS Actual 1.02 1 0.99 0.68 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Garmin stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Garmin's Q1 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/