On Wednesday, May 1, Dine Brands (NYSE: DIN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Dine Brands earnings of $1.82 per share. Revenue will likely be around $240.21 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Dine Brands reported earnings per share of $1.11 on sales of $188.16 million. Sales would be up 27.66 percent from the year-ago period. Dine Brands' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.52 0.98 1.09 0.72 EPS Actual 1.7 1.53 1.03 1.11 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Dine Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dine Brands conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/p638zxyw