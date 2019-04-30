On Wednesday, May 1, Clorox (NYSE: CLX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Clorox is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Clorox reporting earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

Clorox reported a profit of $1.37 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.52 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 5.84 percent increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 3.49 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.58 1.57 1.31 EPS Actual 1.4 1.62 1.66 1.37

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the stock's return has risen by 32.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Clorox stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Clorox is scheduled to hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/clx/mediaframe/29681/indexr.html