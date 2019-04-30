Market Overview

Q1 Earnings Outlook For The Carlyle Group
Benzinga News Desk  
 
April 30, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
On Wednesday, May 1, The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

The Carlyle Group EPS will likely be near 38 cents while revenue will be around $526.68 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, The Carlyle Group posted EPS of 47 cents on sales of $653 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 19.15 percent. Sales would be down 19.46 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the The Carlyle Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate -0.05 0.52 0.51 0.47 0.58
EPS Actual -0.15 0.25 0.69 0.47 1.01

Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group were trading at $21.48 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on The Carlyle Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Carlyle Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/d28qnax4

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

