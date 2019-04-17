Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Apr. 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Plexus earnings of 84 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $780.5 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Plexus reported per-share earnings of 74 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $698.65 million. Revenue would be up 11.72 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.87 0.82 0.74 EPS Actual 0.91 0.96 0.79 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.75 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Plexus stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.