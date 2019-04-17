Pier 1 Imports (NYSE: PIR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Pier 1 Imports EPS is expected to be around a loss of 23 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $426.12 million.

In the same quarter last year, Pier 1 Imports reported EPS of 21 cents on sales of $512.22 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 209.52 percent. Sales would be down 16.81 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.55 -0.39 0.19 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.63 -0.36 0.21

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Pier 1 Imports stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pier 1 Imports is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vscmtjrc