Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, March 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting Vuzix will report a loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $3.38 million.

Vuzix EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 22 cents. Sales were $1.59 million. Revenue would be have grown 111.65 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Vuzix's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.21 -0.23 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.19 -0.24 -0.22 -0.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Vuzix stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Vuzix's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13668266&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6