Kirkland's (NASDAQ: KIRK) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, March 15. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Kirkland's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.02 and sales around $216.13 million.

Kirkland's reported per-share earnings of 79 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $224.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 29.11 percent. Sales would be down 3.78 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.34 -0.09 0.8 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.4 0 0.79

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 15.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Kirkland's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kirkland's's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/957/29445