Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 14. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Noodles EPS will likely be near 3 cents while revenue will be around $113.76 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Noodles announced EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $112.77 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 200 percent. Sales would be up 0.87 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 -0.03 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.01 -0.04 0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Noodles stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Noodles's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/yqptn4ze