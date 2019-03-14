Jabil Circuit's Q2 Earnings Preview
Jabil Circuit (NYSE: JBL) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Jabil Circuit analysts model for earnings of 61 cents per share on sales of $6.1 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Jabil Circuit reported earnings per share of 66 cents on revenue of $5.30 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.58 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 15.07 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.88
|0.68
|0.45
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.9
|0.7
|0.46
|0.66
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Jabil Circuit have declined 2.3 percent. Analysts' have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Jabil Circuit. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Jabil Circuit's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/jbl/mediaframe/28852/indexl.html
